Delhi excise policy case | Kejriwal skips 5th summons from ED

February 02, 2024 10:15 am | Updated 10:30 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, February 2, 2024, for questioning in an alleged money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, according to the AAP.

The ED on Wednesday had issued a fresh and the fifth summons to Mr. Kejriwal after he skipped four earlier summons over the last four months.

What was Delhi’s now-scrapped excise policy trying to do? | In Focus podcast

Mr. Kejriwal will not appear before the agency for questioning, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terming the summons "illegal", the party said the ED is repeatedly sending notices to Mr.Kejriwal to arrest him.

Bid to topple govt.: AAP

The AAP also alleged that the BJP wants to topple its government in Delhi by getting Mr. Kejriwal arrested. The AAP will not let this happen, it said.

The Delhi Chief Minister is, however, scheduled to take part in a protest of the AAP outside the BJP headquarters here at 11 am.

Mr. Kejriwal skipped ED summons for November 2 and December 21 in 2023 and January 3 and January 18 this year. He had called these notices "illegal".

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.