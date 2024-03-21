Delhi Excise policy case | Kejriwal moves SC against HC order denying him protection from coercive action

March 21, 2024 05:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 moved the Supreme Court against the high court’s order denying him protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, sources said.

The move came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him any interim protection.

Earlier in the day, a Bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain listed the AAP leader’s application seeking protection for further consideration on April 22 when his main petition challenging the summons is fixed for hearing.

“We have heard both sides and we are not inclined at this stage [to grant protection]. The respondent is at liberty to file reply,” the Bench said.

The application for interim relief forms part of Mr. Kejriwal’s petition challenging the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) summonses issued to him for questioning.

Mr. Kejriwal has moved the court in the wake of the latest summons, the ninth issued by the ED, asking him to appear before it on March 21.

During the hearing, the senior counsel for the AAP chief also sought deferment of the summons issued for today.

“It is already over. Time is over. He is not attending,” Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the ED, said.

Mr. Kejriwal has repeatedly refused to appear before the federal anti-money laundering agency, calling the summonses illegal.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering while formulating and executing the Delhi Government’s excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case.

Mr. Kejriwal’s name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED. The agency has alleged that the other accused were in touch with Mr. Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the AAP.

