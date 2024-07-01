GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi excise policy case: Kejriwal challenges arrest, CBI custody in High Court

The AAP national convenor also challenged a trial court’s June 26 order by which he was remanded to three-day CBI custody

Updated - July 01, 2024 01:51 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 01:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal. File

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 1 moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged corruption case related to the now scrapped excise policy. The AAP national convenor also challenged a trial court’s June 26 order by which he was remanded to three-day CBI custody.

Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till July 12 in Delhi Excise policy case

On June 29, he was sent to judicial custody till July 12 by the trial court.

The order for the judicial remand was passed by the special Judge Sunena Sharma of Rouse Avenue Courts, after the CBI had moved an application seeking judicial custody remand for the Delhi CM.

Why has CBI arrested Arvind Kejriwal and what happens next? | Explained

“He needs to be in jail in the interest of the investigation and justice,” the CBI said in its remand application and added that the Delhi CM hasn’t cooperated in the interrogation.

Counsel representing Mr. Kejriwal opposed the judicial custody remand application stipulating that the excise policy case is going on since 2022 even though the CM was arrested in March 2024.

Also read | CBI misled SC, arrested Kejriwal despite claiming probe was complete, says Sanjay Singh

“....The Supreme Court granted Mr. Kejriwal interim bail to campaign for general elections. The CBI had urged that some evidence was collected against Kejriwal in January and they got prosecution sanction under PC Act in April but the agency did not want to overreach the proceedings of the SC which is why it never arrested him,” advocate Vikram Chaudhary, who represented Mr. Kejriwal, said.

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar jail, where he was in judicial custody in a related money-laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Delhi / Aam Aadmi Party / investigation / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.