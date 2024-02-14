GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi Excise policy case | ED issues 6th summons to Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case

February 14, 2024 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses LDF’s protest led by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan against the Centre over distribution of funds to States, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on February 8, 2024.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses LDF’s protest led by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan against the Centre over distribution of funds to States, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on February 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh and the 6th summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his questioning in the Excise policy linked money laundering case, official sources said on February 14.

The 55-year-old leader, also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been asked to depose before the federal agency on February 19.

Also Read | Court summons Kejriwal on ED’s complaint in Delhi excise policy scam

A Delhi court last week had asked Mr. Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17 acting on a complaint filed by the ED for disobeying ED summons in this case and noted that prima facie the AAP chief was "legally bound" to comply.

This is the 6th summons in this case by the ED to the former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer.

He was earlier called on dates like February 2, January 18 and January 3 this year and December 21 and November 2 in 2023. The CM has always called these notices "illegal".

