Delhi excise policy case: ED files prosecution complaint against AAP and CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 17 filed a prosecution complaint against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal, the party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the excise policy case.

A week ago, the agency had submitted another prosecution complaint against Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K. Kavitha and four other accused persons. Ms. Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, was arrested by the agency in Hyderabad on March 15. The ED accused her of conspiring with the top AAP leaders, including Mr. Kejriwal and the then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, for favours in the formulation and implementation of the erstwhile excise policy (2021-22).

The agency had earlier alleged that in exchange for the favours, she was involved in paying ₹100 crore to the AAP leaders and that, as per the arrangement, Ms. Kavitha and her associates were to recover the “proceeds of crime paid in advance to AAP and to further generate profits/proceeds of crime from this entire conspiracy”.

The ED’s money-laundering case is based on the First Information Report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation on August 17, 2022, against Mr. Sisodia and 14 others. It was alleged that the policy had extended an extraordinarily high profit margin of 12% for wholesalers and almost 185% profit margin for retailers.

As alleged, Ms. Kavitha was part of a “South Group” which paid ₹100 crore in advance as “kickbacks” through the then AAP communication and media in-charge Vijay Nair. In lieu of the payment, the group partners were given 65% stakes in Indo Spirits company for the recovery of payments in future. These stakes were controlled through “false representation, concealment of true ownership and proxies”.

It was alleged that about ₹45 crore from the “kickbacks” was used by the party for the election campaign in Goa. A part of the funds was allegedly received and handled by Mr. Chanpreet along with two other Chariot employees. Mr. Arvind was arrested by the CBI in its case in May 2023 for allegedly being instrumental in the transfer of “kickbacks”.

