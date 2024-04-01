ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till April 15

April 01, 2024 11:54 am | Updated 12:49 pm IST - New Delhi

AAP Ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and wife Sunita Kejriwal were present in court

The Hindu Bureau

The ED had arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the Excise policy-linked money laundering case. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody till April 15 on April 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja in a Delhi court in a jam-packed courtroom after his Enforcement Directorate (ED) custodial remand ended in the Excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The ED had sought 15-day judicial custody of Mr. Kejriwal, saying he was “totally uncooperative”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters before entering court, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said, “Whatever the Prime Minister is doing [referring to his arrest] is not good for the country”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also read: Kejriwal promises six guarantees if India alliance comes to power

AAP Ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Mr. Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal were present in court.

The ED had arrested Mr. Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the case. The next day, Special Judge Baweja remanded him in the custody of the ED till March 28. Following this, the court allowed the ED's plea requesting extension of his custodial interrogation by four days till April 1.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal’s situation a life lesson for Congress, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

In its remand application, the probe agency has accused the AAP leader of "being involved in the entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly elections".

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US