Delhi Excise policy case | Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against arrest

March 23, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - New Delhi

Sources in the Aam Aadmi Party said Arvind Kejriwal’s legal team would request the Delhi High Court to hear the matter urgently, preferably on March 24, 2024

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 23 moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi Excise policy scam. Sources in his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said his legal team would request the High Court to hear the matter urgently, preferably on Sunday (March 24). On March 22, a trial court had remanded him in ED's custody till March 28 "for his detailed and sustained interrogation".

In his plea, Mr. Kejriwal, who was apprehended by the ED on March 22 night, contended that his arrest and remand were illegal and that he was entitled to be released from custody immediately.

The ED had arrested Mr. Kejriwal hours after the High Court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the central anti-money laundering agency.

Mr. Kejriwal had approached the High Court for quashing and setting aside all proceedings including the summonses issued against him.

In that petition, Mr. Kejriwal said he is a "vocal critic" of the ruling party, an opposition leader and a partner in the INDIA bloc, and the ED, being under the Centre's control, has been "weaponised".

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's Excise policy for 2021-22 which was later scrapped.