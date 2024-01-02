Delhi excise policy | AAP to act according to law over ED summons to Kejriwal, says spokesperson

January 02, 2024 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - New Delhi

The AAP will act according to law over the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, its chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said on January 2.

The ED has summoned Mr. Kejriwal for questioning in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case on January 3.

Ms. Kakkar was asked during a press conference if Mr. Kejriwal would appear before the ED for questioning. "Our legal team will be better equipped to answer this question. We will act as per the law," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED’s summon is the third notice to Mr. Kejriwal, also the AAP’s national convenor, after he refused to appear before the federal agency on two earlier summonses for November 2 and December 21.

Mr. Kejriwal skipped the ED's earlier summonses, calling those "illegal" and "politically motivated".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.