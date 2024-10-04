Delhi drug bust: Congress leader’s ‘involvement’ dangerous, shameful, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (October 4, 2024) said the "involvement" of a prominent Congress leader in the ₹5,600 crore drug bust in north India is "extremely dangerous and shameful".

Mr. Shah also said that everyone has seen the plight of the youth of Punjab, Haryana and the entire north India due to drugs during the Congress rule.

"While on one hand the Modi government is adopting a zero-tolerance policy for a 'drug-free India', the involvement of a prominent Congress leader in the ₹5,600 crore drug consignment seized from north India is extremely dangerous and shameful," the Minister wrote on X in Hindi.

He said that while the Modi government is taking the youth towards sports, education and innovation, the "Congress wants to take them into the dark world of drugs".

"Our government is determined to make India a 'drug-free country' by destroying the entire drug network, without looking at the political position or stature of the drug dealers," he added.

In one of Delhi's biggest drug busts, police seized over 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana estimated to be worth around ₹5,620 crore earlier this week.

The BJP on Thursday (October 3, 2024) alleged that the kingpin, Tushar Goel, arrested in connection with the seizure of drugs is the chairman of the Delhi Youth Congress' RTI cell, a claim refuted by the opposition party as baseless.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) said in a statement that Goel was expelled from the organisation on October 17, 2022, for anti-party activities soon after BJP spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi charged the opposition party with having links with drug dealers.

