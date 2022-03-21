Delhi-Doha Qatar Airways flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

Photo for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: AFP

March 21, 2022 11:43 IST

Airline says it is probing incident and arranging relief flight

A Qatar Airways flight from Delhi to Doha on March 21 made an emergency landing in Karachi after smoke was noticed at its cargo hold.

Qatar Airways flight QR579 departed from Delhi at 3.40 a.m. and was diverted to Karachi around 7 a.m. after declaring an emergency.

Advertising

Advertising

The aircraft landed safely in Karachi, where it was met by emergency services and passengers disembarked orderly via stairs,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline said it was investigating the incident and arranging a relief flight to transport passengers to Doha.