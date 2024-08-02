ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi-Dili connect | India to soon open embassy in Timor-Leste, says MEA Secretary

Published - August 02, 2024 05:05 pm IST - New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a six-day visit of Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste beginning August 5

PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor-Leste Bendito dos Santos Freitas and other delegates during a meeting, in Vientiane. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of the first-ever Presidential visit from India to Timor-Leste, a top Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official said here on Friday that New Delhi will soon set up an embassy in Dili, which will make the Delhi-Dili connect stronger.

ADVERTISEMENT

MEA Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar told reporters here Timor-Leste has also announced its intention to open its embassy in New Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a six-day visit of Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste beginning August 5, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

She will visit the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste on August 10 at the invitation of President Jose Ramos-Horta.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with President of Timor-Leste, discusses ways to further boost ties

"We have announced the opening of our mission in Timor-Leste, Prime Minister Modi had announced this in September last year. And, we are well on the way to setting up our embassy, and we will be setting it up very soon," Mr. Mazumdar said.

Timor-Leste, meanwhile, has also announced its intention to open its embassy in New Delhi, which "we have welcomed warmly," the MEA secretary said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So, this will be the 'Delhi-Dili' connect which will only get stronger after the two embassies are opened," he said.

Dili is the capital of Timor-Leste.

India has "strong, deep and historical connect" with Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste, Mr. Mazumdar said.

Warm and friendly India-New Zealand ties have seen an uptick in recent years and the president's visit will give it further impetus, the secretary said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US