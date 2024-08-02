GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi-Dili connect | India to soon open embassy in Timor-Leste, says MEA Secretary

President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a six-day visit of Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste beginning August 5

Published - August 02, 2024 05:05 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor-Leste Bendito dos Santos Freitas and other delegates during a meeting, in Vientiane.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor-Leste Bendito dos Santos Freitas and other delegates during a meeting, in Vientiane. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of the first-ever Presidential visit from India to Timor-Leste, a top Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official said here on Friday that New Delhi will soon set up an embassy in Dili, which will make the Delhi-Dili connect stronger.

MEA Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar told reporters here Timor-Leste has also announced its intention to open its embassy in New Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a six-day visit of Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste beginning August 5, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier announced.

She will visit the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste on August 10 at the invitation of President Jose Ramos-Horta.

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with President of Timor-Leste, discusses ways to further boost ties

"We have announced the opening of our mission in Timor-Leste, Prime Minister Modi had announced this in September last year. And, we are well on the way to setting up our embassy, and we will be setting it up very soon," Mr. Mazumdar said.

Timor-Leste, meanwhile, has also announced its intention to open its embassy in New Delhi, which "we have welcomed warmly," the MEA secretary said.

"So, this will be the 'Delhi-Dili' connect which will only get stronger after the two embassies are opened," he said.

Dili is the capital of Timor-Leste.

India has "strong, deep and historical connect" with Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste, Mr. Mazumdar said.

Warm and friendly India-New Zealand ties have seen an uptick in recent years and the president's visit will give it further impetus, the secretary said.

