  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi decked up as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters capital

Security from Badarpur to Ashram was beefed up, with barricades erected and teams of police personnel deployed at multiple points.

December 24, 2022 08:59 am | Updated 09:01 am IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered New Delhi on Saturday morning.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered New Delhi on Saturday morning. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The road from Badarpur to Ashram was decked up with tricolours, balloons and banners of Rahul Gandhi as the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi early Saturday morning.

Scores of people from Haryana and Delhi joined the Yatra at the Badarpur border and raised “Bharat Jodo” (unite India) and “Rahul Gandhi Zindabad” slogans. With the beating of drums and playing patriotic songs, the enthusiasm of the Congress Yatris was at its peak.

Party workers had lined up along the route and showered flower petals on the Yatris.

Security from Badarpur to Ashram was beefed up, with barricades erected and teams of police personnel deployed at multiple points.

A large number of workers from Delhi Congress-led by Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary welcomed Rahul Gandhi and the Yatris at the Delhi border in Badarpur. The Yatra entered Delhi from the Faridabad side in Haryana.

Senior party leaders, including former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala, Shaktisinh Gohil and others, accompanied Rahul Gandhi who is leading the Yatra.

The Yatra will make its morning halt in the national capital at Ashram chowk at 11 a.m. and will resume its journey at 1 p.m. After traversing through Mathura road, India Gate and ITO, it will halt near the Red Fort.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Bharat Jodo Yatra / Delhi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.