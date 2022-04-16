Delhi court upholds order directing CBI to withdraw LOC against Aakar Patel

Aakar Patel, Amnesty International India Board chair. File | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann, however, set aside the direction issued to the CBI director to make a written apology to Mr Patel for the agency's action against him

A Delhi court on Saturday upheld an order directing the CBI to withdraw the lookout circular against Amnesty International India Board chair Aakar Patel.

A magisterial court had on April 7 directed the probe agency to withdraw the LOC immediately and apologise to Mr Patel, and file a compliance report by April 30.

Mr Patel had approached the magisterial court submitting that he was stopped by immigration authorities at the Bangalore International Airport while boarding a flight to the US.

He had claimed that the action was taken despite an order by a Gujarat court granting him permission to travel abroad.