Delhi court to pass order on framing charge against Brij Bhushan Singh on May 10

May 07, 2024 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce its order on whether to frame charges against former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case lodged by six female wrestlers against him on May 10.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot, who was scheduled to pass an order on May 7, adjourned the matter, saying certain corrections were required in the order.

The judge had earlier dismissed an application filed by Mr. Singh, seeking time for making further submissions on the charges and for further investigation.

Mr. Singh had claimed that he was not in India on the date of one of the incidents, where a complainant alleged that she was harassed at the WFI office.

His counsel had claimed that the Delhi Police had relied upon the call detail records (CDR) of the coach who had accompanied the complainant and stated that they had gone to the WFI on September 7, 2022, where she was allegedly molested. However, the CDR has not been placed on record by the police, the counsel had claimed.

The city police had filed a chargesheet in the case against Mr. Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15 under Sections 354 [assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty], 354A [sexual harassment], 354D [stalking] and 506 [criminal intimidation] of the IPC.

The police had also charged Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of the WFI, in the case.

