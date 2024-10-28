GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi court to pass order on Engineer Rashid’s regular bail plea on Monday

The judge had extended Rashid's interim bail till October 28 on account of his father's health.

Published - October 28, 2024 02:59 am IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, addresses a press conference in Srinagar, Saturday, 18, October 2024.

Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, addresses a press conference in Srinagar, Saturday, 18, October 2024. | Photo Credit: Imran Nissar

A Delhi court is likely to rule on Monday on a regular bail plea by Engineer Rashid, Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla, in a terror funding case.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh, who on September 10 granted interim bail to Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, to enable him to campaign for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, had earlier deferred the order on his regular bail application.

The judge had extended Rashid's interim bail till October 28 on account of his father's health.

The NIA had said it had verified the documents, and it was not opposing the bail application of the accused due to the health of his father.

Rashid had been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019, after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a 2017 terror funding case.

Elections to the 90-member J-K Assembly were held in three phases from September 18 to October 1. The results were declared on October 8, in which the National Conference-Congress alliance attained a clear majority with 48 seats.

Published - October 28, 2024 02:59 am IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / court administration

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.