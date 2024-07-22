GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi court takes cognisance of chargesheet against BRS leader Kavitha

There is enough evidence to proceed with the trial, says judge

Published - July 22, 2024 08:56 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
BRS leader K. Kavitha

BRS leader K. Kavitha | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on July 22 took cognisance of a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against jailed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha in the corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special judge (PC Act) Kaveri Baweja said that there was sufficient evidence against Ms. Kavitha for the trial to proceed.

The court also directed the CBI to supply copies of the supplementary chargesheet to the accused. The matter will now be heard on July 26.

The daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Ms. Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy case on March 15. The CBI arrested her on April 11, from Tihar jail, in the same case.

The Central agencies alleged that Ms. Kavitha, along with other members of the ‘South Group’ — i.e. Sarath Reddy, Raghav Magunta and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, had played a “big role” in arranging money for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through the excise policy.

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court had denied her bail in both the money laundering and corruption cases.

