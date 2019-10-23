National

Delhi Court takes cognisance of charge sheet against JKLF chief Yasin Malik

A Delhi court on Wednesday took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik and others in the 2017 terror funding case.

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal took cognisance of the final report which also names separatist leaders Asiya Andrabi, Shabir Shah and Masarat Alam Bhat as accused.

In an in-camera proceeding, the court also extended the judicial custody of some of the accused till November 7 after they appeared before it through video-conference due to security issues, the court sources said.

According to NIA sources, the charge sheet also names former Jammu and Kashmir MLA Rashid Engineer. The JKLF chief was arrested by the NIA in April 10, 2019, in connection with the terror funding case.

The case was registered for raising, receiving and collecting funds through various illegal means, including hawala transactions, for funding separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, the NIA had said in the FIR after arresting Malik.

The FIR also alleged causing disruption in the Valley by way of pelting stones on the security forces, burning schools, damaging public property and waging war against India.

A month before his arrest, the JKLF was banned by the Centre for a series of alleged violent acts and being in the forefront of separatist activities in the militancy-hit State since 1988.

