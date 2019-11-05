Delhi court summons Zee News Editor-in-Chief in defamation case

A Delhi court on Monday summoned Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor-in-Chief of Zee News, as an accused in a criminal defamation case filed by Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra for allegedly saying in his show that her speech in the Lok Sabha on the signs of fascism was plagiarised.

Metropolitan Magistrate Preeti Parewa directed Mr. Chaudhary to appear before the court on January 29, next year.

A sessions court had earlier stayed the proceedings in the case. It was later set aside by the Delhi Court.

In her complaint, Ms. Moitra said her June 25 speech in Parliament was inspired by a holocaust poster in a U.S museum, containing 14 signs of early fascism, and that she had “clearly attributed” the source as she stated that the signs were taken from the said poster.

Zee News has also filed a defamation complaint against Ms. Moitra.

“Ms. Moitra had on July 3 made defamatory statements against the company. She knowingly made several frivolous, false, malicious and derogatory statements,” the complaint by the new channel alleged.

“The intentional hate campaign of the accused [Ms. Moitra] has tarnished the reputation of the complainant [news channel],” the complaint further said.