ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav in land for job case

Updated - September 18, 2024 12:42 pm IST - New Delhi

Special Judge Vishal Gogne directed the accused people to appear before the court on October 7

PTI

Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejaswi Yadav in the land for job money laundering case. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A Delhi court on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) summoned former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, his son and ex-Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and others in the land for job money laundering case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Judge Vishal Gogne directed the accused people to appear before the court on October 7.

The judge passed the order after taking cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet against the accused.

Land-for-jobs case: ED attaches assets worth ₹6.02 crore linked to Lalu Prasad

The final report was filed before the court by the ED on August 6. The central agency filed its case based on an FIR lodged by the CBI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, the ED said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US