Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav in land for job case

Special Judge Vishal Gogne directed the accused people to appear before the court on October 7

Updated - September 18, 2024 12:42 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejaswi Yadav in the land for job money laundering case. File

Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejaswi Yadav in the land for job money laundering case. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A Delhi court on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) summoned former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, his son and ex-Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and others in the land for job money laundering case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne directed the accused people to appear before the court on October 7.

The judge passed the order after taking cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet against the accused.

Land-for-jobs case: ED attaches assets worth ₹6.02 crore linked to Lalu Prasad

The final report was filed before the court by the ED on August 6. The central agency filed its case based on an FIR lodged by the CBI.

The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, the ED said.

Published - September 18, 2024 12:28 pm IST

money laundering / crime / judiciary (system of justice)

