Delhi court summons Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar in money laundering case

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

May 31, 2022 15:54 IST

Mr. Shivakumar was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case on September 3, 2019 and was granted bail by the Delhi HC on October 23, 2019.

A Delhi court on Tuesday summoned Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar and others in a money laundering case lodged against him in 2018 after taking cognisance of the chargesheet.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull directed Shivakumar to appear on July 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court gave the order after taking cognisance of a chargesheet filed by ED through its Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana against Shivakumar and others in the case.

Mr. Shivakumar, who is the president of the Congress' Karnataka unit, was arrested by the ED in the case on September 3, 2019 and was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on October 23, 2019.

The case is based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores of rupees.