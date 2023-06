Delhi court sends Supertech's chairman R.K. Arora to ED custody till July 10

June 28, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent R.K. Arora, the owner of the real estate firm Supertech, to the ED's custody for interrogation till July 10 in a money-laundering case.

Duty Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala sent Mr. Arora to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate on an application filed by the agency.

The ED in its application seeking Mr. Arora's 14-day custody told the court that the accused was required to be interrogated to unearth a larger conspiracy in the case.

The ED had taken Mr. Arora into custody on Tuesday under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following a third round of questioning at the federal agency's office here.

The money-laundering case against the Supertech group, and its directors and promoters, stems from a clutch of FIRs registered by the police in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Special Public Prosecutor N.K. Matta, appearing for the ED along with advocate Faizan Khan, told the court that the company and its directors had indulged in a "criminal conspiracy" to cheat people by collecting funds from prospective buyers as advance against flats booked in real estate projects.

He said the firm failed to adhere to the agreed obligation of providing the possession of the flats on time and thus "defrauded" the general public.

