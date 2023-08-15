HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi court seeks ED's response on PFI members' bail pleas

The accused moved the application before the court last week, claiming they were not required for investigation any longer since the probe against them was already complete

August 15, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Enforcement Directorate logo.

Enforcement Directorate logo. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court has sought response from the Enforcement Directorate on the bail applications of three alleged members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in a money laundering case related to alleged terror activities.

Special Judge Shailender Malik issued notice to the ED on the applications filed by Mohammad Ilias, Mohammad Perwez Ahmed and Abdul Muqeet.

ALSO READ
PFI conspiracy case: NIA raids 14 locations across five States

The judge directed the Central probe agency to file reply to Ahmed's plea by August 24 and to other two applications moved by Ilias and Muqeet by August 26.

The accused moved the application before the court last week, claiming they were not required for investigation any longer since the probe against them was already complete, adding no purpose will be served by keeping them in further custody.

Also read | Over 170 PFI activists detained across India

The accused were arrested on September 22, 2022 and are currently in judicial custody.

The ED had filed a prosecution complaint (the federal agency's equivalent of a charge sheet) against them on November 19, 2022.

The case relates to the alleged laundering of ₹120 crore over several years.

The PFI was banned by the Centre in September last year over its alleged links with terror activities.

Also read | 14 arrested in PFI case move Delhi HC

The ED had filed the case based on an FIR lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for alleged terror-related activities punishable under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The agency had alleged that the accused and other members of the organisation indulged in collecting funds by way of donations, "hawala", banking channels etc., which were being used for unlawful activities and commission of various offences.

The anti-money laundering agency alleged that its probe found bogus cash donations and bank transfers. Funds were alleged to have also been transferred to India from abroad through a clandestine channel under a conspiracy hatched by the office-bearers of the PFI over the years, it said.

Related Topics

investigation

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.