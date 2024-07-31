Delhi court reserves order on Puja Khedkar’s anticipatory bail plea

A Delhi court on July 31 reserved order on an anticipatory bail application moved by the trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar, who is accused of using fraudulent means to pass the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.

The public prosecutor argued that custodial interrogation of Ms. Khedkar was necessary as she had duped the system and society while the counsel representing the trainee IAS officer claimed that she was being targeted after she lodged a harassment complaint against the Pune Collector.

The Delhi police have booked Ms. Khedkar for fraudulently availing the reservation of Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities to clear the civil service examination.

As per the communique from the UPSC, the trainee IAS officer deceitfully availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the examination rules by faking her identity, changing her and her parents’ name along with her photograph/ signature, email ID, mobile number and address.

Additional sessions judge Devender Kumar Jangala of Patiala House Court will pronounce the order on Ms. Khedkar’s bail on August 1.

During the bail hearing, the Delhi police told the court that Ms. Khedkar would not cooperate in the investigation if given bail and that her custodial interrogation was necessary.

Public prosecutor Atul Srivastava argued that Ms. Khedkar had intentionally used the fraudulent means to pass the exam.

“She initially claimed mental illness, then she added more things. Her rank would have been 1,800 or something, but she was chosen because of these falsities,” Mr. Srivastava said, adding that Ms. Khedkar had lied about her parents’ divorce to overcome the hurdle of creamy layer exclusion under the OBC category.

Court’s poser to UPSC

As the UPSC counsel, senior advocate Naresh Kaushik argued that Ms. Khedkar abused the process of law, the court questioned the commission’s apparent failure in the case as it allowed the frauds to happen.

“The UPSC is not an investigating agency, and the ways used by Ms. Khedkar cannot be verified by the system,” Mr. Kaushik responded, adding that Ms. Khedkar had accepted that she had given wrong information about the number of attempts for the exam.

“She had secured public employment unlawfully and this is an offence not only against the UPSC but the entire society,” the counsel argued, opposing any relief to Ms. Khedkar.

Arguing on behalf of Ms. Khedkar, advocate Bina Madhavan said she was being witch-hunted because of the harassment complaint made by her against a senior IAS officer. Ms. Madhavan refuted the allegations that her client used any fraudulent means to pass the exam and maintained that she, as a probationer, had some rights and deserved a chance to defend herself.

“Her disability was verified by eight doctors of the board of AIIMS,” the counsel said.

