India

Delhi court reserves order on Mohammed Zubair's bail plea

Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News. File | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi July 14, 2022 16:27 IST
Updated: July 14, 2022 16:28 IST

A Delhi court on July 14 reserved the order on the bail plea filed by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case related to an “objectionable tweet” he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity for July 15.

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala reserved the order after hearing arguments from the counsel appearing for the accused as well as the prosecution.

A magisterial court had on July 2 dismissed his bail plea and sent him to 14-day judicial custody (JC) in the case, citing the nature and gravity of the offences against the accused and observing that the matter was at the initial stage of the investigation.  

