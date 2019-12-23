Delhi court rejects bail pleas of all 15 accused in Daryaganj violence

A Delhi court on December 23 rejected the bail applications of 15 people who were arrested in Daryaganj last Friday on charges of indulging in violence during the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The court had reserved its order after hearing the defence and the prosecution's arguments. Lawyer Rebecca John represented the bail applicants.

Ms. John read the FIR registered on a complaint from the area Station House Officer to point out that the vehicle set ablaze during the protests was a private property and questioned how the police invoked the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The police submitted that the protesters damaged barricades and also pelted stones at the police station, which is adjacent to the area Deputy Commissioner Police's office. They said that 17 policemen were injured.

Ms. John said that the 15 people, who were from poor background, were randomly picked up by the police, asking if the police had identified them through CCTV footage or any witness. One of them, a 61-year-old, was a welding worker. She contested the charge of criminal conspiracy and common intent, stating that they did not know each other.

The lawyer also cited the High Court guidelines to say that rioting cases needed to be assessed carefully. She said instead of arresting them, the police could have sent them notices as part of the probe.

The police submitted before the court that the 15 persons were arrested as they were pelting stones during the protest, at which Ms. John urged the court to direct the police for producing the arrest memos, which said that the arrests were made around 6 a.m. the next morning. It meant that the arrests were not spontaneous, she said. She also questioned the police for invoking provisions related to fire and explosives.

Stating that the arrested persons were from low income group and that they were not capable of influencing any witness or tamper with evidence, Ms. John said the sureties, as directed by the court, would be furnished for their bail.