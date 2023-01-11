Delhi court rejects bail plea of man accused of urinating on woman in AI flight

January 11, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Delhi’s Patiala House court on Wednesday denied bail to Shankar Mishra, who has been accused of urinating on an elderly woman while in an inebriated state on a New York-New Delhi Air India flight in November 2022. Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg termed the act “utterly disgusting” while denying bail to Mr. Mishra, whose counsel told the court that intent to outrage the modesty of a woman was absent in the actions of the accused.

During the hearing of the matter, the investigating officer told the court that the victim has opposed the granting of bail for the accused, adding that the the offence was “serious in nature”. The police also submitted that the investigation is at a nascent stage and witnesses are yet to be interrogated.

“If released on bail, the accused might hamper the investigation,” the public prosecutor told the court. “Intoxication can never be a defence,” he added.

The lawyer for the accused maintained that his client had not made any attempts to evade the inquiry process initiated by Air India. The counsel also said that Mr. Mishra’s action, though obscene, was not intended to outrage the modesty of the victim.

During his interrogation, the accused told police that he did not remember anything about the incident as he had “blacked out” during the flight

The Delhi Police arrested Mr. Mishra, 34, in Bengaluru on Saturday, even as Air India’s CEO Campbell Wilson expressed regret over the incident and the airline’s poor handling of it.