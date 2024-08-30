GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi court orders framing of charges against Jagdish Tytler in anti-Sikh riots case

Special judge says there is sufficient evidence against the Congress leader to put him on trial

Published - August 30, 2024 08:26 pm IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Jagdish Tytler. File.

Jagdish Tytler. File. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

A Delhi court on Friday (August 30, 2024) ordered framing of charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the killing of three persons outside the Pul Bangash gurdwara during the anti-Sikh riots that broke following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984.

Special judge Rakesh Siyal of the Rouse Avenue Court said there was sufficient evidence against Mr. Tytler to put him on trial.

Almost 40 years after the incident, the Congress leader will now face trial for murder, abetment of murder, rioting and promoting enmity among people based on religion.

The matter was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which, in its chargesheet filed in May 2023, had accused Mr. Tytler of instigating the mob near the Pul Bangash gurdwara which resulted in the deaths of Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh.

The Central agency also chargesheeted the statements of eyewitnesses who confirmed that the Congress leader was there at the spot where three people were killed during the riots.

“Evidence came on record that on the date of the incident, Mr. Tytler — the then member of Parliament in Delhi — had allegedly instigated, incited and provoked the mob assembled at gurdwara Pul Bangash which resulted in burning of religious site. The mob also burned to death three persons followed by looting and burning of shops,” the CBI submitted. The agency said it had sufficient material to frame charges against the accused.

To mention, Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry was set up in the year 2000 by the Government of India to enquire into the incidents of anti-Sikh riots of 1984 in Delhi. After consideration of the commission’s report, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued directions to the CBI to investigate the case against the then member of Parliament and others. 

The CBI had registered the case on November 22, 2005 in this incident. It had previously given clean chit to Mr. Tytler but had to reopen the case on a court order in 2015.

