Delhi court issues notice to CBI on default bail plea filed by Kavitha

A Delhi court on July 8 issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking its response on the default bail plea filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha who was booked by the agency in connection with the now scrapped Delhi excise policy scam.

Advocate Nitesh Rana, who represents Ms. Kavitha, submitted in the court of special judge (PC ACT), Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court, that she is seeking a default bail on grounds that the chargesheet filed by the CBI was incomplete and defective.

The court has fixed July 12 as next date of hearing.

The court also reserved its order on the point of taking cognisance of the third chargesheet filed by the CBI in the matter. The order will be pronounced on July 15.

Ms. Kavitha had moved the Rouse Avenue Court seeking bail after the Delhi High Court last week rejected two bail applications pertaining to cases of corruption and money laundering in the Delhi excise policy scam.

The Central agencies probing the scam had maintained that Ms. Kavitha, if given bail, can influence witnesses.

The case against the BRS leader was based on the FIR filed by the CBI on the complaint of the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi alleging multiple irregularities in Delhi excise policy-2021-22, which was later withdrawn by the State government ruled by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The agencies had alleged that Ms. Kavitha had played a “big role” in arranging the money for the AAP. It was alleged that she was the proxy partner of liquor company Indospirit who gained profits in the excise policy.

She was arrested in the matter in April this year.