Delhi court grants wrestler Bajrang Punia exemption from personal appearance in defamation case

Bajrang Punia was granted exemption after his lawyer informed that he has gone to Kyrgyzstan for practice sessions and the upcoming Asian games

September 14, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Wrestler Bajrang Punia during the protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on May 04, 2023.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia during the protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on May 04, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on September 14 granted wrestler Bajrang Punia exemption from personal appearance for the day in a criminal defamation complaint filed against him by wrestling coach Naresh Dahiya.

Metropolitan Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal granted Mr. Punia the relief after his lawyer informed the court that he has gone to Kyrgyzstan for practice sessions and the upcoming Asian games.

The judge had earlier granted him exemption from personal appearance on September 6 for a day on medical grounds after his counsel said he was suffering from fever.

The judge had on August 3 directed Mr. Punia to appear before the court on September 6, noting he was of the “prima facie” view that all ingredients of defamation were made out against the wrestler.

Mr. Dahiya has claimed Punia, along with other wrestlers/ persons, made defamatory remarks against him at a press conference at Jantar Mantar on May 10 during a protest against alleged sexual harassment of some women wrestlers by the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

