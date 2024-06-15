Delhi court grants statutory bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah in PMLA case

A Delhi court has granted bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, accused in a money laundering case related to alleged terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional Sessions Judge Dheeraj Mor granted bail to Mr. Shah, noting that he had been in custody for six years and 10 months while the maximum punishment for the offence was only seven years. The judge acknowledged that the leader had been booked in other cases which are more serious in nature, but added that this could not be a sufficient ground for declining him statutory bail.

“Even if he is granted bail in this case, he is not likely to be released from jail in the other said offences before July 24, 2024, the date on which the maximum punishment of seven years in the present case expires for him as an under-trial prisoner,” said the order, issued on June 7.

‘Provoked unrest’

Mr. Shah had filed his bail plea in the court pointing out that he has already suffered through most of the period of the maximum punishment prescribed in money laundering cases. His application also noted that the co-accused in the case, Aslam Wani, was acquitted of all the charges except of Section 25 Arms Act.

The Enforcement Directorate had opposed Mr. Shah’s bail application, maintaining that the nature of his offences is grave as he had provoked unrest in the country. The central agency had also warned that the accused may repeat the offence, if released on bail.