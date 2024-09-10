GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi court grants interim bail to Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid

Mr. Rashid had moved the court seeking interim bail to campaign in the upcoming Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections

Published - September 10, 2024 05:42 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of Sheikh Abdul Rashid.

File picture of Sheikh Abdul Rashid. | Photo Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) granted interim bail till October 2 to Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid in a terror funding case.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla.

Again, Omar Abdullah is being challenged at the polls by a prison inmate

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh granted the relief to Mr. Rashid, who had moved the court seeking interim bail to campaign in the upcoming Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections.

On July 5, the court had granted Mr. Rashid custody parole to take oath as a member of the Lok Sabha.

Mr. Rashid has been in jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror funding case.

He is lodged in Tihar jail.

NIA opposes Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid’s bail plea, court to pass order on September 4

The court has reserved for Wednesday (September 11, 2024) its order on his regular bail application.

Mr. Rashid's name cropped up in the case during the investigation of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, who was arrested by the NIA for allegedly funding terrorist groups and separatists in the Kashmir valley.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against several people, including Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, in the case.

Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in 2022 after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Published - September 10, 2024 05:42 pm IST

