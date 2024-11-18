 />
Delhi court grants exemption from personal appearance to Vikash Yadav after he cites threat to life

The judge directed him to appear before the court on February 3, the next date of hearing

Updated - November 18, 2024 01:27 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Vikash Yadav was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in December last year following a complaint by a Delhi-based businessman, accusing him of extorting and kidnapping. File

A Delhi court has granted exemption from personal appearance to Vikash Yadav, accused of attempting to kill alleged Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the U.S., in a case of kidnapping and extortion lodged against him after he claimed threat to life.

Special Judge Sumit Dass granted the exemption to Mr. Yadav for Saturday (November 16, 2024) on an application moved by his lawyer, claiming that his personal details have been made public, putting his life at risk.

U.S. charges Indian citizen Vikash Yadav, aka ‘CC-1’ in murder-for-hire plot against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

The judge directed him to appear before the court on February 3, the next date of hearing.

He was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in December last year following a complaint by a Delhi-based businessman, accusing him of extorting and kidnapping. A charge sheet was filed in March and Mr. Yadav was granted bail in April.

‘Named by U.S.’

Mr. Yadav, said to be a former RAW official, was named by the U.S. in connection with the failed assassination attempt on Pannun.

Pannun case: Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations, says India on media report

The application before the court stated that "false and frivolous allegations have been levelled against the applicant (Yadav) and the particulars of the applicant such as his residence, his background along with his photographs have been published all over the world, exposing the applicant to serious threat to his life from nefarious elements".

"The applicant is being hounded by continuous surveillance by inimical elements who are trying to trace the applicant at all possible places leaving no option for the applicant but to ensure his safety in confines. Threat to the life of the applicant is clear, present, grave, imminent and potential and physical appearance of applicant before the court is likely to lend an opportunity to annihilate the applicant," the application claimed.

It claimed that even to appear through video conference was "extremely unsafe" as Mr.Yadav's location might be detected by use of electronic technology. The applicant is keen to earn his innocence through trial and is represented by his counsel, it claimed.

Published - November 18, 2024 01:26 am IST

