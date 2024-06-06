ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi court grants bail to Supertech chairman R.K. Arora in money laundering case

Published - June 06, 2024 09:09 pm IST - New Delhi

Supertech chairman R.K. Arora granted bail in money laundering case involving diversion of funds and cheating home buyers

PTI

R.K. Arora. File

A Delhi court on June 6 granted bail to Supertech chairman and promoter R.K. Arora in a money laundering case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala granted relief to Mr. Arora, noting that there was no likelihood of him evading the trial or influencing the investigation.

Mr. Arora was arrested in June 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 26 FIRs were registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Delhi Police, Haryana Police and Uttar Pradesh Police against Supertech Limited and its group companies, and Arora, for criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach for allegedly cheating at least 670 home buyers for an amount of Rs 164 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a cased a case based on the FIRs to probe alleged money laundering by the accused, according to which the amount collected by Supertech Ltd. was diverted to their group companies for the purchase of properties and the company with land having much lesser value.

The ED alleged that the accused persons have acquired properties and made illegal and wrongful gain arising out of the said proceeds of crime by involving, indulging and commissioning criminal activities related to scheduled offences.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

company information

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US