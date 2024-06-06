GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Delhi court grants bail to Supertech chairman R.K. Arora in money laundering case

Supertech chairman R.K. Arora granted bail in money laundering case involving diversion of funds and cheating home buyers

Published - June 06, 2024 09:09 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
R.K. Arora. File

R.K. Arora. File

A Delhi court on June 6 granted bail to Supertech chairman and promoter R.K. Arora in a money laundering case.

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala granted relief to Mr. Arora, noting that there was no likelihood of him evading the trial or influencing the investigation.

Mr. Arora was arrested in June 2023.

As many as 26 FIRs were registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Delhi Police, Haryana Police and Uttar Pradesh Police against Supertech Limited and its group companies, and Arora, for criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach for allegedly cheating at least 670 home buyers for an amount of Rs 164 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a cased a case based on the FIRs to probe alleged money laundering by the accused, according to which the amount collected by Supertech Ltd. was diverted to their group companies for the purchase of properties and the company with land having much lesser value.

The ED alleged that the accused persons have acquired properties and made illegal and wrongful gain arising out of the said proceeds of crime by involving, indulging and commissioning criminal activities related to scheduled offences.

Related Topics

company information

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.