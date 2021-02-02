Delhi court grants bail to freelance journalist Mandeep Punia arrested from Singhu border

Mandeep Punia was arrested by Delhi police on January 31 at Singhu border for allegedly ‘obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions’

A Delhi court on February 2 granted bail to freelance journalist Mandeep Punia who was arrested by the Delhi Police from the Singhu border protest site where farmers are agitating against the three agri laws passed by the Centre.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satvir Singh Lamba while granting bail to Mr. Punia asked him not to indulge into similar offence and to join the investigations as and when required by the investigating agency.

The prosecution alleged that Mr. Punia had pushed one Delhi police constable towards the protesting place, following which the police used “minimal force to control the situation”. As the protesters went away, Mr. Punia fell in a drain, upon which he was overpowered and arrested.

The prosecution said that movement of any public person was restricted towards the protesting site and barricades were placed for security, because of scuffle incident between the protesters and locals.

The court, however, pointed out that the alleged scuffle incident of present case happened around 6.30 p.m., the present FIR was registered at around 1.21 a.m. on the next day. “Moreover, the complainant, victims and witnesses are police personnel only. Hence, there is no possibility that accused/applicant [Mr. Punia] can able to influence any of the police officials,” the court said.

Mr. Punia, in his bail plea, argued that he is a freelancer journalist and was carrying out his duties along with another journalists at the protest site of Singhu Border. He contended that one another journalist was also apprehended by the police, but was released in the midnight. However, he was not released as he was not carrying any press ID card.

Noting the well settled legal principle of law that “bail is a rule and jail is an exception”, the court granted bail to Mr. Punia saying that keeping him further in judicial custody would not serve any cogent purpose.