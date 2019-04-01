Robert Vadra granted anticipatory bail by Delhi court

A Delhi court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a money laundering case.
Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Mr. Vadra on him furnishing a personal bond of ₹5 lakh and a surety of like amount.
The court said Mr. Vadra would not leave the country without prior permission.
It also imposed certain conditions on him. He shall not tamper with any evidence, influence any witness in the case, the court said.
Mr. Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth £1.9 million.
