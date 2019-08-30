Delhi court extends ED custody of Ratul Puri by 4 days in bank fraud case

A Delhi court on Friday extended by four days the custodial interrogation of Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case related to a bank loan fraud.

Special judge Sanjay Garg passed the order on the ED’s plea.

ED had arrested Mr. Puri on August 20 in the money laundering case arising out of the bank loan fraud case.

The court had on August 26 extended Mr. Puri’s ED custody by four days.

There is another money laundering case connected with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam in which the Delhi High Court had earlier dismissed his anticipatory bail plea, saying his custodial interrogation was “required for an effective investigation”.

Mr. Puri was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the bank fraud case after he appeared before the central probe agency here in the chopper scam after it had slapped a fresh criminal case against him and others, taking cognisance of a CBI FIR.

The latest PMLA case emerged from a CBI FIR of August 17, where Ratul Puri, his father Deepak Puri, mother Nita (Nath’s sister) and others were booked in connection with a ₹ 354 crore bank fraud case filed by the Central Bank of India.