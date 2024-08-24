GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till September 13

Kumar is accused of assaulting Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal on May 13 at the Chief Minister's official residence

Updated - August 24, 2024 08:24 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 08:19 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar. File.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

A court here on Saturday (August 24, 2024) extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar till September 13.

Kumar is accused of assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal on May 13 at the Chief Minister's official residence.

Judicial Magistrate Gaurav Goyal extended the custody after Kumar was produced through video conferencing.

The magistrate also sought a response from the investigation officer regarding Kumar's plea seeking proper pagination of the chargesheet and documents provided to his advocate.

Kumar's counsel Rajat Bhardwaj said the documentation needed to be organised so that the defence could argue its case.

Delhi Police's 500-page final report against Kumar has been filed under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to disrobe her), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult caused to the modesty of a woman by the use of any words, gestures or object intending to the do the same).

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / crime, law and justice / Aam Aadmi Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.