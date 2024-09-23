ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi court extends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's judicial custody till October 7

Updated - September 23, 2024 05:35 pm IST - New Delhi

Special Judge Rakesh Syal passed the order after the accused was produced before the court on the expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier

PTI

A Delhi court on Monday (September 23, 2024) extended till October 7 the judicial custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Judge Rakesh Syal passed the order after the accused was produced before the court on the expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had arrested Khan on September 2, told the court that if he is released, he might influence the witnesses and hamper the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED had arrested Khan under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after conducting a search at his residence in the Okhla area of Delhi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The agency had told the court that some questions were put to Khan during the searches but he remained "evasive" and hence was arrested.

The money laundering probe against Khan stems from two FIRs, one registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Wakf Board-related "irregularities" and another by the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch related to a case of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US