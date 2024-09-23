GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi court extends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's judicial custody till October 7

Special Judge Rakesh Syal passed the order after the accused was produced before the court on the expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier

Updated - September 23, 2024 05:35 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

A Delhi court on Monday (September 23, 2024) extended till October 7 the judicial custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal passed the order after the accused was produced before the court on the expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had arrested Khan on September 2, told the court that if he is released, he might influence the witnesses and hamper the investigation.

The ED had arrested Khan under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after conducting a search at his residence in the Okhla area of Delhi.

The agency had told the court that some questions were put to Khan during the searches but he remained "evasive" and hence was arrested.

The money laundering probe against Khan stems from two FIRs, one registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Wakf Board-related "irregularities" and another by the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch related to a case of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

Published - September 23, 2024 05:34 pm IST

Delhi / Aam Aadmi Party / corruption & bribery

