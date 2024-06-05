Delhi court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail plea

In yet another setback to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a city court on June 5 dismissed his application for interim bail on medical grounds in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja directed the Tihar jail authorities to take care of his medical needs in judicial custody.

The judge also extended Mr. Kejriwal’s judicial custody till June 19.

The court is scheduled to take up on June 7 his application seeking default bail in the case.

During the hearing on June 1, the ED had opposed the application, saying he campaigned throughout the Lok Sabha elections but “now when he has to surrender, he suddenly claims to be ill”.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener surrendered on June 2 at the Tihar jail as the tenure of his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court expired on June 1.

The case relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Government’s now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

The judge had observed that the application was for grant of interim bail on medical grounds and not for the extension of the interim bail granted by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court had on May 10 granted 21-day interim bail to the chief minister to enable him to campaign during the Lok Sabha polls. It had directed him to surrender on June 2, a day after the last phase of the seven-phase poll got over.

Mr. Kejriwal campaigned in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra after being released on interim bail.

During the hearing of his application, Mr. Kejriwal’s counsel told the court that he was ill and needed treatment.

The ED’s counsel opposed the application, citing his campaign during the Lok Sabha polls and his “sudden” claim about being ill.

“Kejriwal campaigned throughout his interim bail period and now he suddenly claims he is ill. Kejriwal suppressed facts and made false statements, including about his health.

“A person who is saying that his condition is serious....look at his conduct. From the day he was released, he is campaigning everywhere and not like one minute or two minutes, it’s for hours. At that time, nothing happens to his health. But when he has to surrender, he is suddenly ill,” he said.

The ED alleged that Mr. Kejriwal wanted to “cheat” the court.

“If any tests are required, we’ll provide all facilities in jail. If required we will take (Kejriwal) to AIIMS or any hospital,” it said.

The ED’s counsel said, “A person who claims on TV that I may die, kidney failure etc., didn’t go for a basic test since May 25. The entire system cannot be taken for a joy ride. It is a game being played by the litigant with the system. The prayers may not be granted.” Seeking the relief, Mr. Kejriwal’s counsel told the court that despite his ill health, the AAP leader campaigned because that was the purpose for which the interim bail was granted by the Supreme Court.

“Stress due to the campaign increased his sugar level. Today, when I [Kejriwal] go back to jail without tests being done, I am subjecting myself to risks. This is only to ensure the fact that the treatment given to me is in conformity to the ailment I have. I am not asking for interim bail for two months or three months. What is the prejudice that it will cause to them?” the counsel said.

The court has, meanwhile, sought ED’s response by June 7 on Mr. Kejriwal’s another application seeking regular bail in the case.