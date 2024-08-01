GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi court denies anticipatory bail to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar

The Union Public Service Commission on July 31 cancelled Puja Khedkar's candidature and debarred her from future exams

Updated - August 01, 2024 05:37 pm IST

Published - August 01, 2024 05:26 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Puja Khedkar was accused of ‘misrepresenting information’ in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022. File

Puja Khedkar was accused of ‘misrepresenting information’ in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022. File | Photo Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on August 1 denied anticipatory bail to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing of OBC and PwD (person with disabilities) quota benefits.

Also Read: Explained | On reservations and the OBC creamy layer

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala said Delhi Police "must also investigate if anyone from inside the UPSC helped Khedkar".

The judge also widened the probe in the case and directed Delhi Police to investigate if other persons have availed of benefits under OBC and PwD quotas without entitlement.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on July 31 cancelled Ms. Khedkar's candidature and debarred her from future exams.

The judge had on July 31 reserved the order after hearing arguments on the application filed by Ms. Khedkar, who claimed through her lawyer that she has an "imminent threat of arrest".

During the proceeding, the prosecution as well as the counsel appearing for the UPSC opposed the application, claiming that she had "cheated the system".

"This person has abused the law and process of law. The chances of her abusing the law is still there. She is a resourceful person," the counsel appearing for the UPSC had claimed before the court.

She was accused of 'misrepresenting information' in her application for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination, 2022.

