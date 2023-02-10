Delhi court convicts four under UAPA for being part of al-Qaeda

February 10, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court on February 10, 2023 convicted four men, who the Delhi police alleged, were part of a first group that was formed in India for expanding the network of the al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). The court acquitted two persons in the case and the pronouncement of sentence is fixed for February 14.

Additional Sessions judge, Patiala House court, Sanjay Khanagwal, convicted Mohd. Asif, Mohd. Abdul Rehman, Zaffar Masood and Abdul Sami under Sections 18 and 18B of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Public prosecutor Irfan Ahmed told The Hindu that Syed Mohd Zeeshan Ali and Sabeel Ahmad were acquitted.

The matter pertains to a First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the Delhi police special cell in December 2015 who received information that the terrorist organisation al-Qaeda was trying to set up its base in India under the banner of the AQIS and had declared Asim Umar as its ‘Amir’ (head).

The Delhi police said some youth from western Uttar Pradesh had left India and joined its cadre in Pakistan, and one of its module was active in Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh). The police, on a tip-off from an informer, found that Mohammed Asif, who used to live in the Deepa Sarai area in Sambhal, had visited Iran and Turkey and was involved in suspicious activities.

The police than apprehended Asif from Delhi, who was found to be head of India’s AQIS outfit. The police booked him under Sections 18, 18B and 20 of the UAPA.

The Delhi police claimed that during interrogation, Asif told them about Zafar Masood and another aid Mohd Abdul Rehman. The two were arrested from Sambhal and Cuttack, Odisha, respectively.

Visited Pakistan

The police told the court that Mohd. Abdul Rehman was also found visiting Pakistan illegally and meeting top militants there, including Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and Sajid, both wanted in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

In 2016, the police arrested Abdul Sami, resident of Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), in the similar case. He was arrested from Mewat, Haryana and was claimed to be a Pakistan-trained militant.

The interrogation of the accused revealed that Syed Mohd Zeeshan Ali and Dr. Sabeel Ahmad were also part of conspiracy for providing financial and logistics assistance to cadres of the AQIS in the UAE. Zeeshan Ali was deported from the UAE in 2017 and arrested whereas Dr. Sabeel Ahmad was deported in 2020. Sabeel was initially arrested in a Bengaluru terror case by the National Investigation Agency from the IGI Airport, Delhi and later he was held in this case.