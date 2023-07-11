Delhi court convicts four IM operatives for hatching terror conspiracy

July 11, 2023 02:50 am | Updated 02:50 am IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court on July 10 convicted four Indian Mujahideen (IM) operatives for hatching a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the Indian government by carrying out terrorist attacks across the country. The case pertains to arrests made by the National investigation Agency (NIA) in 2012.

The conviction was announced by Special Judge Shailender Malik, who will pronounce the punishment to the four accused — Danish Ansari, Aftab Alam, Imran Khan and Obaid-Ur-Rehman — on Wednesday.

Those convicted on Monday were represented by advocate M.S. Kham.

The accused were booked by the police under Sections 121A (conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India) and 123 (concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war) of the Indian Penal code. The police had also charged them under Sections 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terror act), 18A (organising terrorist camps), 18B (recruiting persons for terrorist act) and 20 (being member of a terror organisation) of the UAPA.

The same court on April 1, 2023, had discharged three men who were arrested and booked by the NIA for allegedly being key operatives of the IM.

The matter pertains to a case lodged by the NIA in September 2012, according to which the members of the IM, in association with other sleeper cells, were collectively conspiring to commit terror acts like bomb blasts at prominent places across India. The NIA, in its multiple charge sheets filed in this case, maintained that the accused had support from their Pakistan-based operatives and associates and aimed to wage war against the Government of India.