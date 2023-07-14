HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi court convicts former RS MP, official in coal allocation scam

Among the seven people convicted are Devender Darda, two IAS officers K.S. Kropha and K.C. Samria and Director of M/s JLD Yavatmal Energy Pvt Ltd, Manoj Kumar Jayaswal and his firm

July 14, 2023 10:01 am | Updated 10:03 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Thursday convicted former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda and Ex-Coal Secretary H.C. Gupta along with 5 others in a case related to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh.

The conviction was announced by Special Judge Sanjay Bansal. This was the 13th conviction in the coal scam.

Among the seven people convicted are: Devender Darda, IAS officers K S Kropha and K C Samria. Also convicted was Manoj Kumar Jayaswal, Director of M/s JLD Yavatmal Energy Pvt Ltd.

The accused were found guilty of criminal conspiracy and cheating along with charges related to the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The hearing to decide their punishment is scheduled for July 18.

The court, in November 20, 2014, had refused to accept the CBI’s closure report and had directed the agency to probe the matter further.

The court had maintained that the former MP had “misrepresented” facts in letters written to then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who then held the Coal portfolio. The same was done to get the Fatehpur (East) coal block in Chhattisgarh allotted to JLD Yavatmal Energy Pvt Ltd.

Mr Gupta, who was coal secretary from December 2005 to November 2008, is further accused in 12 cases of irregularities in allocation of coal blocks during the UPA government.

Related Topics

court administration

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.