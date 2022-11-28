Delhi court awards life imprisonment to five JeM operatives for recruiting and training youths

November 28, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - New Delhi

The judge noted that all the convicts were in conspiracy with each other to wage war against India.

PTI

Photo used for representation purpose only.

A Delhi court on November 28, 2022 awarded life imprisonment to five terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) for recruiting and training youths for terror activities across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Judge Shailender Malik awarded the jail term to Sajjad Ahmed Khan, Bilal Ahmed Mir, Muzaffar Ahmed Bhat, Ishfaq Ahmed Bhat and Mehraj-ud-din Chopan after they pleaded guilty in the case.

The judge also awarded a five-year jail term to Tanveer Ahmed Ganie in the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The judge noted that all the convicts were in conspiracy with each other to wage war against India.

It said the convicts were "not only members of JeM but they have been supporting/harbouring terrorists/members of JeM by providing them arms/ammunition, logistic supports and explosives."

"The accused were also involved in enticing/ motivating locals of Jammu & Kashmir to go into militancy and arranging funds, etc. for carrying out terrorist acts and therefore they all are liable to be convicted for offence u/s 120B IPC as well as u/s 18 of UA(P)Act," the judge said.

The NIA lodged an FIR in March 2019 and started the investigation.

The probe agency said the convicts were trained by Pakistan-based JeM operatives to do reconnaissance of targets, arrange hideouts, and provide logistical support to terrorists and to carry out terror attacks in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US