  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022South Korea vs. Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Kudus, Salisu score as Ghana leads at half-time

Delhi court awards life imprisonment to five JeM operatives for recruiting and training youths

The judge noted that all the convicts were in conspiracy with each other to wage war against India.

November 28, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Photo used for representation purpose only.

Photo used for representation purpose only.

A Delhi court on November 28, 2022 awarded life imprisonment to five terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) for recruiting and training youths for terror activities across the country.

Special Judge Shailender Malik awarded the jail term to Sajjad Ahmed Khan, Bilal Ahmed Mir, Muzaffar Ahmed Bhat, Ishfaq Ahmed Bhat and Mehraj-ud-din Chopan after they pleaded guilty in the case.

The judge also awarded a five-year jail term to Tanveer Ahmed Ganie in the case.

The judge noted that all the convicts were in conspiracy with each other to wage war against India.

It said the convicts were "not only members of JeM but they have been supporting/harbouring terrorists/members of JeM by providing them arms/ammunition, logistic supports and explosives."

"The accused were also involved in enticing/ motivating locals of Jammu & Kashmir to go into militancy and arranging funds, etc. for carrying out terrorist acts and therefore they all are liable to be convicted for offence u/s 120B IPC as well as u/s 18 of UA(P)Act," the judge said.

The NIA lodged an FIR in March 2019 and started the investigation.

The probe agency said the convicts were trained by Pakistan-based JeM operatives to do reconnaissance of targets, arrange hideouts, and provide logistical support to terrorists and to carry out terror attacks in India.

Related Topics

terrorism (crime) / arrest / investigation

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.