Delhi court allows Robert Vadra to travel abroad

A file image of businessman Robert Vadra (C) seen arriving at Patiala house court, in New Delhi, on Feb .16, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on Monday allowed Robert Vadra, accused in a money laundering case, to travel abroad for six weeks.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed him to travel to United States and the Netherlands for six weeks and asked him to submit his travel schedule. The court, however, did not allow Mr. Vadra, brother-in law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, to go to London.

During the arguments, Mr. Vadra’s counsel KTS Tulsi told the court that he will not go to London, as per his earlier prayer, if the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had an objection. Solicitor Gen Tushar Mehta and advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for the ED, had opposed Mr. Vadra’s plea in which he had sought permission to travel to the U.K. and other countries citing health reasons.

Mr. Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.

